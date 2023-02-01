Budget 2023: India Targets FY24 Fiscal Deficit At 5.9%; Gross Borrowings At Rs 15.43 Lakh Crore

States will be allowed a fiscal deficit of 3.5% of the GDP in FY24, she said.

The narrower fiscal deficit target underscores commitment to longer-term fiscal sustainability and supports the economy amid high inflation and a challenging global environment, according to Christian de Guzman, senior vice president at Moody’s Investors Service.

"Although the gradual fiscal consolidation trend remains intact and will help to stabilize the government’s debt burden relative to nominal GDP, the high debt burden and weak debt affordability remain key constraints that offset India’s fundamental strengths, including its high growth potential and deep domestic capital markets," he said.

Fiscal deficit had risen from 3.8% of the GDP in FY20 to 9.5% in FY21 as the Covid-19 crisis led to a blowout due to increased development and welfare-related expenditures to contain the pandemic.

The government would continue on its path of fiscal consolidation to attain a fiscal deficit below 4.5% by FY26 through a fairly steady decline over this period, the government had said in the previous budget.

The promised fiscal consolidation path will require a herculean effort over the next few years, Pranjul Bhandari, chief economist at HSBC, said in a note.

"Think of it like a long-distance cyclist that needs to keep pedalling hard to reach the finish line; if it were to suddenly stop, it risks falling over," she said in a pre-budget note. The stakes aren't quite the same, but a lower fiscal deficit is key for India's macro stability, especially in an uncertain global environment, Bhandari said.

Lower nominal growth, upcoming general elections and the thrust on capex are some of the challenges the government faces amid efforts of fiscal consolidation, she said. Despite these, the fiscal deficit is expected to fall in line with the glide path, aided by a lower subsidy bill, she said.