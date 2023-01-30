Budget 2023: How The Government Could Woo Taxpayers To The New Regime

The Union Budget 2023 is likely to carry sweeteners to attract taxpayers to the new tax regime, according to tax professionals.

This anticipation regarding changes related to the new income tax regime has been running high, in part due to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's recent comment that the government has not imposed any new taxes.

Though the new tax regime was introduced in fiscal 2021, there is no publicly available data on the number of individuals who migrated from the old regime to the new regime. BQ Prime's efforts to seek data through an RTI were unsuccessful.

Anecdotal information from audit firms indicate that the transition trend has been slow, partially due to the lack of exemptions and deductions, such as housing rent allowance or life insurance premiums, among others.

The real objective of the new tax regime is to phase out exemptions and deductions and eventually move to a tax regime with comparatively lower rates. This would ensure easier compliance for the taxpayers and reduce the administrative burden on the authorities.

The past filings have shown how the new tax regime hasn’t found favour with tax filers, Archit Gupta, founder and chief executive officer of Clear—a fintech platform that aides with the filing of taxes—told BQ Prime.

"In fact, employers have themselves by default chosen the old regime since it allows taxpayers to take more cash home," he said.

What Can Be Done?

In order to make the new regime more attractive and beneficial to the taxpayers, a few deductions could be allowed, according to Sudhakar Sethuraman, partner at Deloitte India. These could be trackable through PAN-linked payments in particular, such as PF contributions, home loan interest or repayments, he said.

Gupta concurred that a review of the existing and allowed deductions is necessary to make them more suitable for today's tax filers.