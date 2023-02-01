Budget 2023: How Markets Have Fared Since Last Time

The Indian benchmark indices have been almost flat despite scaling new records since the last budget as the economy faced multiple headwinds .

The Sensex and Nifty have risen 1.17% and 0.49%, respectively, from Feb. 1, 2022. Public sector banks, fast-moving consumer goods and auto sectors led the advances.

The headline indices also advanced leading up to Budget 2023 on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty 50 Index is up 0.33%, while the S&P BSE Sensex has risen 0.37% in the last two trading sessions.

A day ahead of the budget, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 50 points or 0.08% higher at 59,549.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index rose 13 points or 0.07% higher to 17,662.15.