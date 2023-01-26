Budget 2023: How It Will Impact 2023 State Polls And 2024 General Election

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party’s ninth budget on Feb. 1. It is the second last budget before the grand finale in 2024. Since not much time will be available for implementation of budget 2024 proposals, this one assumes significance. It will be presented under the shadow of high unemployment and inflation, with the threat of a global recession looming large.

Though India’s economy is recovering from the aftershock of Covid-19 and is expected to be the bright star amid a gloomy growth prospect in 2023, challenges remain.

Sitharaman has to walk through a tight fiscal rope. At the same time, she cannot afford to entirely whisk away demands of populist schemes in an election year. But, do budget announcements impact electoral outcomes?