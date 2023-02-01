Budget 2023: Here's The Full Budget Speech By The Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the fifth Union Budget 2023 on Feb. 1 in Lok Sabha. She presented the paperless budget today for the third time. This is the last full-fledged budget of the Modi government before the 2024 elections.

Budget 2023 is presented against the backdrop of renewed uncertainties around global and domestic growth and tighter financial conditions.

The annual budget comes amid macroeconomic convulsions stemming from a prolonged war in Europe and supply chain disruptions triggered by China's Zero Covid policy. India, however, has emerged as a bright spot in the global scheme of things.