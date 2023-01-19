Budget 2023: Here's How Key Government Schemes Have Fared

The government’s minimum wage guarantee programme is plagued by insufficient funding, low wages, and lack of timely payments, undermining the true potential of the scheme, according to experts BQ Prime spoke with.

The scheme played a pivotal role during the pandemic to support the rural economy, and the demand for work under MGNREGA continues to hold up even as Covid wants, according to Gaura Sen, an economist at IDBI Bank.

In FY23, demand for employment continues to remain higher than pre-pandemic levels, reflecting the slower recovery in the rural economy, she said.

While the government budgeted for a Rs 73,000 crore outlay, the full amount has still not been released, leading to a backlog of payments at the grassroots level.

Apurva Gupta, who works with the NREGA Sangharsh Morcha campaign, said given past dues, the budgeted sum of Rs 73,000 crore is grossly insufficient.

"If we look at yearly trends, we notice that usually in the first six months, 80–90% of the MNREGA budget is exhausted," Gupta said. "If we notice the demand and payment trends, we see pending wages keep increasing marginally in the latter half of the year, resulting in a slowdown of work on the ground."

Even after accounting for the supplementary demand for grants, the central government will likely see a negative net balance where expenditure overshoots the allocation, she said. "If we assume that all the active labour will demand 100 days of work as guaranteed under the scheme, the estimates will only increase further."

The fiscal math must begin to factor in the underlying need, Gupta said. "The biggest challenge is that the scheme is not perceived as a 'demand-driven' scheme, and delayed or partial payments undermine its true potential. The budget allocation controls timely payments and wages throughout the year. So if the allocation is low, then it affects the entire structure."

Unaccounted for in the expenditure is also the withheld amount for the state of West Bengal. The release of funds withheld against West Bengal sparked a heated debate in the winter session of parliament, with the central government citing "lack of rule compliance" as its reasoning.

Lok Sabha responses tabled on Dec. 13, 2022 said pending wage dues to various states come up to Rs 4,448 crore, of which Rs 2,745 crore is owed to West Bengal.

The ground-level impact of these figures translates to affecting about 1.64 crore active workers in West Bengal alone, Gupta said.