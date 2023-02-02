Budget 2023: Heady Mix Of Clean Fuels As India Aims To Switch To Green Mobility

The finance minister of India has made it clear that the country’s clean mobility journey will be powered not just by electricity but through a multi-pronged approach that includes green fuels like biogas, green hydrogen, and ethanol. And oil marketing companies have been envisaged to play a big role in this transition.

Budget 2023–24 has made an allocation of Rs 35,468 crore to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. The allocation is in lieu of higher provisions for investment in oil marketing companies, as per the Expenditure Profile document. The fossil fuel retailers have been trying to reinvent themselves with the mainstay expected to fall out of favour, as the country transitions towards sustainable living. IndianOil Corporation for example has already set-up a biomethanation plant in Faridabad with a capacity of 5 metric tonne per day.

The three state-run fuel retailers have also actively started setting up charging stations across retail stations. The need for such a substantial allocation may perhaps stem from the desire to protect the jobs of more than 1 lakh employees and contractual workers engaged with the three state-run fuel retailers alone. Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech, specifically mentioned that green growth efforts are aimed at helping the economy reduce carbon intensity and provide large-scale green job opportunities.

To be clear, biogas and green hydrogen have multiple use cases that go beyond powering vehicles, but one of the most prominent uses of compressed natural gas in India is to fuel commercial vehicles of varying sizes across the country. The government has also set a 5% compressed biogas target aimed at increasing the mix of this clean fuel with CNG. To avoid cascading taxes on blended CBG, the Finance Ministry has announced the exemption of excise duty on GST-paid CBG contained in it. This removes a significant anomaly in the pricing and taxation structure and will reflect in the final selling price.

So where will the clean fuel come from? Well, the finance minister has announced a Rs 10,000 crore outlay to build 200 CBG plants and 300 community- or cluster-based CBG plants under the GOBARdhan—Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan—Scheme, which is also aimed at tapping into urban and agricultural waste.