Budget 2023: Government's Capex Hiked By 33% To Rs 10 Lakh Crore For FY24

The central government continued its focus on capital expenditure for 2023-24 to aid economic recovery at a time private investment are yet to show clear signs of revival.

The government capital expenditure for FY24 is pegged at Rs 10 lakh crore, forming about 3.3% of the GDP, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget 2023 speech. This is higher than the capex allocation of Rs 7.5 lakh crore as per the budget estimate for FY23. The revised estimate for FY23 capital expenditure stood at Rs 7.28 lakh crore.

"This substantial increase in recent years is central to the government’s efforts to enhance growth potential and job creation, crowd in private investments, and provide a cushion against global headwinds," Sithraman said.

The ‘Effective Capital Expenditure’ of the centre is budgeted at Rs 13.7 lakh crore, which will be 4.5% of GDP, the minister said.