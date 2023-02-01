Budget 2023: Government To Recruit Over 38,000 Teachers In Next Three Years
Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed measures to make up for the learning loss during the pandemic.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the Union Budget 2023 speech in Lok Sabha said the government will recruit over 38,000 teachers over the next three years and set up a national digital library for children and adolescents to make up for the learning loss during the pandemic.
She presented a paperless budget for the third straight time.
Key Highlights Under The Education Sector:
National Digital Library for children and adolescents to be set up.
National Book Trust and Children’s Book Trust to replenish non-curricular titles in regional languages and English in digital libraries.
States will be encouraged to set up physical libraries in coordination with government NGOs.
Centre aims to recruit over 38,000 teachers over the next three years.
Establish support staff for 740 Eklavya model schools to facilitate tribal students.
157 new nursing colleges will be established in co-location with the existing 157 medical colleges established since 2014.
The PM Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Groups Mission will be launched to improve the socio-economic conditions of vulnerable tribal groups. Over Rs 15,000 crore will be made available over three years for this mission.
Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Outlines Seven Priorities
Budget 2023 aims to provide ample opportunities for citizens, especially the youth, by providing impetus to growth and job creation, and strengthening macroeconomic stability. GDP growth in FY23 is expected to be 7%.
While the fiscal deficit in FY23 was 6.4% of GDP, for FY24, it is expected to be 5.9% of GDP.
This will be Sitharaman's fifth budget in a row, and it will be the last full budget before the general elections in 2024.