Budget 2023: Government Should Set A Modest Fiscal Consolidation Goal, Says Sudipto Mundle

The government should set a modest goal for fiscal consolidation while focusing on boosting growth in the upcoming budget, according to Sudipto Mundle, chairman of the Centre for Development Studies.

"We'll need to do some fiscal consolidation in the coming budget, but we shouldn't be too gung-ho about it and push for it this year. Instead, wait for growth to pick up and stimulate, and then we can move on to series consolidation," Mundle, who is also a member of the 14th Finance Commission, told BQ Prime

Growth is actually faltering, he said, projecting it at about 5.2% for the next fiscal. Growth needs to be propped up, and at the same time, fiscal consolidation is necessary, so there will likely be some moderation in revenue in the next fiscal, he said.

"It's a very complicated picture," Munndle said. "Maybe fix a deficit reduction target of 0.5% of GDP for this year, which is 6.4%, and thereafter, in the medium term, get it down to 3%, eventually," he said.