Budget 2023: Government Launches PM PRANAM Yojana To Promote Organic Farming

The government will promote and facilitate one crore farmers to adopt natural farming through Prime Minister Program for Restoration, Awareness, Nourishment and Amelioration of Mother earth.

The PM PRANAM Yojana will be launched to incentivise states and Union Territories to promote alternative fertilisers and balanced use of chemical fertilisers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said presenting the Budget for financial year 2024.

Under the GOBARdhan Scheme, a program for safe management of cattle and organic waste, the government aims to set up 500 new "waste to wealth plants."

Of these plants, 200 will be compressed biogas plants, including 75 in urban areas and 300 community-based plants to be set up with investment of Rs 10,000 crore.

The government has already established about 582 bio gas plants across the country and 176 are under under construction. The installed capacity of Commercial CBG Plant is currently 3,11,086 kg.