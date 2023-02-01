Budget 2023: Government Hikes PM Awas Yojana Outlay By 66% For FY24

The overall expenditure outlay for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or the mission for 'housing for all' was increased by 66% for the fiscal 2024.

The government has increased the expenditure on housing for financial year 2024 to over Rs 79,000 crore, 66% higher than the previous fiscal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting Budget 2023.

Expenditure in FY23, was up nearly 61% compared to the budget estimate.

PM Awas Yojana, launched in 2015, is the flagship mission of Government of India implemented by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Currently, 1.23 crore home have been sanctioned under the scheme.