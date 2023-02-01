Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Outlines Seven Priorities

"Capital investment outlays are being increased steeply for the third year in a row by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore," the finance minister said in her speech. This level of capital spending puts the outlay at 3.3% of GDP.

The government has also decided to continue 50-year interest-free loans to state governments for one more year, Sitharaman said. Spurring investment in infrastructure and incentivising state governments for complementary policy actions are among the objectives for doing so, she added.

"A capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore has been provided for the railways. This highest ever outlay is about nine times the outlay made in 2013-14," she said.