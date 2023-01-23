Budget 2023 Expectations: What's On India Inc.'s Wish List?

Bracing for global headwinds, Indian corporates will listen with rapt attention to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech on Feb. 1.

A year before the nation goes to polls, India Inc. hopes the Budget will introduce measures that can have a multiplier effect on sectors and the economy.

Facilitating investments, sustaining economic growth, creating jobs, and streamlining policy features are among the expectations that India's senior industry executives have from the Budget.