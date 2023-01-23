Budget 2023 Expectations: What's On India Inc.'s Wish List?
Facilitating investments, creating jobs and streamlining policy are among the expectations that the industry has from the Budget.
Bracing for global headwinds, Indian corporates will listen with rapt attention to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech on Feb. 1.
A year before the nation goes to polls, India Inc. hopes the Budget will introduce measures that can have a multiplier effect on sectors and the economy.
Facilitating investments, sustaining economic growth, creating jobs, and streamlining policy features are among the expectations that India's senior industry executives have from the Budget.
Here's what senior India Inc. executives want from the Union Budget 2023:
'Find Better Ways To Work Between Centre And States'
Continue to spend on infrastructure—that is clearly one ask, said TV Narendran of Tata Steel. Second is, of course, continue to work on simplifying the way to do business.
As a country, we need to find ways to work better and better between the Centre and the states because, particularly for foreign investors, ultimately the day-to-day experience comes from what is the experience on the ground.TV Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel
Policy is one part, but translation of the policy into the cost and ease of doing business at an operating level will depend on alignment between the Union government and the states, he said.
'Incentives Needed For Innovation Side'
The PLI scheme was good to encourage Indian companies to reduce their dependence and drive further growth in the industry. Something is needed for the innovation side. How China has powered their biotech industry is something we can learn from. I do expect some change in how the government will incentivise R&D.GV Prasad, Co-Chairman And Managing Director, Dr Reddy's Laboratories
'Offer Tax Relief To Encourage Home Buyers'
"We anticipate a bold, growth-oriented Budget, with announcements that will encourage capital investment and FDI inflows into India, said Surendra Hiranandani, chairman and managing director of House of Hiranandani.
In order to encourage homeowners, particularly first-time purchasers, the government could enhance the mortgage interest tax deduction ceiling, providing these buyers with tax relief. Furthermore, the highest tax rate of 30% is hoped to be reduced to 25%.Surendra Hiranandani, Chairman and Managing Director, House of Hiranandani
With more than half of India's 2030 real estate stock still unfinished, the real estate sector has a great chance to become greener, reducing energy consumption and embodied carbon emissions, and meeting the ever-growing energy needs of buildings. To promote the sector, the Budget should further incentivise investments in green technologies, he said.
'Infra To Occupy Centre-Stage'
Taking advantage of global decoupling, the government has stated plans of making India a manufacturing hub, expecting a growth of 15 times, with sector output reaching $500 billion per annum by 2030, said Suresh Subudhi, managing director and senior partner of Boston Consulting Group.
Achieving this would require a substantial investment not only in industrial parks and innovation centres, but also related infrastructure sectors like transport and energy, he said.
Therefore, we expect infrastructure to occupy the centre-stage in Union Budget yet again. Increased allocation towards setting up infrastructure ecosystem to support the various industrial corridors is expected.Suresh Subudhi, Managing Director & Senior Partner, Boston Consulting Group
'Jobs, Investments To Be Primary Focus'
The primary focus of the Budget is likely to be on job creation and investment-driven growth.B Gopkumar, MD & CEO, Axis Securities
The real estate sector may get a boost with some announcements to expand the current income tax benefit for housing. Measures to stimulate rural spending and infrastructure development would be the highlight in the budget, he said.
Any roadmap to build and bolster the entrepreneurship culture can promote self-reliance and go a long way in employment generation, Gopkumar said. FMCG, manufacturing, MSME and banking are a few sectors that may see action, according to him.
'Create Tailwinds For Credit Card Issuers'
UPI on credit card can prove to be a masterstroke with a combo of instant payment and credit, and government focus on this through the Budget will be much appreciated, said Shailendra Singh, managing director and chief executive of Bank of Baroda Financial Solutions.
We expect the Union Budget 2023 to generate the tailwinds needed for credit card issuers to enhance their businesses, and in turn have a multiplier effect on the nation’s prosperity and to help achieve our goal of becoming a $5-trillion economy.Shailendra Singh, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda Financial Solutions
'Put More Money In Investors' Hands'
Just like our country’s vision of Make-In-India, from a broker's perspective, the Budget should also focus on Trade-In-India, said Puneet Maheshwari, director at Upstox.
From an investor's perspective, it will be beneficial to remove LTCG on equities, which is currently at 10% if the capital gain is more than Rs 1 lakh in a financial year. It would also be ideal to introduce tax exemption on STCG up to ₹1 lakh, he said.
In order to put more money in the hands of our people, the government should also consider eliminating the tax on dividend payouts, lowering the tax bracket for investors and increasing the basic tax exemption level from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh or higher. More cash in the hands of the people will mean more money to invest.Puneet Maheshwari, Director, Upstox
For the overall fintech industry, which is growing rapidly, there needs to be a mandate to regulate and simplify taxation, like on ESOPs and provision of incentives for adopting artificial intelligence and machine learning, Maheshwari said.
Broadly, the Budget should not only be concerned with improving the country's economy, but also take a comprehensive approach to enhancing economic conditions for every citizen, he said.
'Tax Benefits, Relief For Better Insurance Penetration'
Given the recent increases in health insurance premiums and the need to provide basic financial protection against natural catastrophes, such as Joshimath, the insurance industry is expecting a combined tax relief of up to Rs 1 lakh for health and household insurance, said Ankur Nijhawan, chief executive of AXA France Vie—India Reinsurance Branch.
The industry hopes the Finance Minister will bring these basic protection plans under the zero GST mark or tax it in the 5% bracket at the most.Ankur Nijhawan, CEO, AXA France Vie—India Reinsurance Branch
While widening the financial protection net, such a move would also increase insurance penetration in India, he said. Easing norms and providing help in the form of tax benefits could go a long way in opening up the segment to the currently underserved and unserved sections of the population, according to him.