Budget 2023 Wishlist: EV Makers Seek Policy Tweaks

India's electric vehicle industry does not expect big shake-ups in Budget 2023, barring a few policy tweaks, as bigger interventions have already taken place through various incentive schemes for greater adoption.

Several industry executives asked for a continuation of the policies that are already in place or under implementation. The schemes include the Production Linked Incentive, and Phase II of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles in India.

"I feel the government has made all the right steps with schemes, such as (the) PLI and FAME-II. Our only ask in the budget is a standardisation of (the) GST," Sunjay Kapur, president of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India, said.

The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles echoed this demand in its recommendations for the budget.

The industry body pointed out that while 5% GST is levied for the vehicle, there is no clarity for spare parts and the sector ends up paying 28% GST, except for batteries.

"The request, therefore, is for levying a uniform 5% GST for all EV spare parts," it said.