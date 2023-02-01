Budget 2023: Custom-Duty Tweaks To Boost Electronics Manufacturing

The government has given fresh impetus to the domestic electronics manufacturing sector by lowering basic customs duties on imported components like open cells of television panels, while increasing it on few finished goods, including toys.

In her budget speech in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the customs duty on camera lens and its inputs or parts for use in the manufacture of camera module of cellular mobile phone will be reduced to zero and will continue the concessional duty on lithium-ion cells for another year to boost local manufacturing.

Custom duties on clothes, frozen mussels and squids, asafoetida, cocoa beans, methyl alcohol, acetic acid, cut and polished diamonds, chemicals needed for petroleum products, denatured ethyl alcohol used in chemical industry and steel scrap have been reduced and eventually. These items will get cheaper.

Additionally, the customs duties on open cells of LED TV panels will be halved to 2.5%, according to the budget announcements.

Basic customs duty on heat coil for the manufacture of electric kitchen chimneys has been reduced to 15% from 20% to push local manufacturing.

On the other hand, the budget doubled the basic customs duty on kitchen chimneys to 15%, on bicycles from 30% to 35%, and toys and parts of toys, except electronic toy parts, from 60% to 70%. It will increase the prices of the imported goods and make locally-made products cost-competitive.