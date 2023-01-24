Budget 2023: Can The Government Clamp Down On It's Subsidy Bill?
A reduction in the subsidy bill is expected to drive fiscal consolidation FY24.
The central government has had to step up expenditure on subsidies in the ongoing fiscal. However, it is likely to rationalise it's subsidy bill next year to help being down the fiscal deficit.
This expenditure, which soared in 2020-21, has remained higher than pre-pandemic levels since. Additional expenditure was in lieu of extensions of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) and additional fertilizer subsidy.
Expenditure on food, fertilisers and petroleum, is the government's largest revenue expense after interest payments. Together, the government has budgeted to spend an estimated Rs 3.2 lakh crore on these items in FY23 — about a 39.2% increase over the pre-Covid year FY20, while being 26.6% lower than last fiscal.
During the year, however, the government has had to further step up commitments towards providing free food grains. The government has also increased the amount of fertiliser subsidy it provides amid rising prices.
The government has already spent Rs 1.5 lakh crore on food subsidy, about 71% of it's budget estimate up to November.
It has spent Rs 0.54 lakh crore on nutrient based fertiliser subsidies, about 129% of it's budget allocation, and Rs 0.98 lakh crore on urea subsidies, about 154% of it's budget, up to November this year.
The annual rise in total outgo for major subsidies to Rs 3.0 lakh crore in April- November FY23 (94.7% of FY23BE) from Rs 2.3 lakh crore in April-November FY22 (51.7% of FY22 Prov.), was primarily led by the 133% annual expansion in fertiliser subsidy, owing to the surge in input costs and supply disruptions, said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA. In contrast, the subsidy outgo towards fuel recorded a muted growth of 2.8% annually, while that for food declined by 10% annually in April- November FY23, with the latter partly reflecting the lower wheat procurement bill, she said.
In December last year, the government discontinued the free food program and instead decided to provide free food grains under the existing public distribution system, rolling it out from January 1, 2023.
As such, the integrated scheme is expected to lead to a lower outgo on food subsidies, helping revenue expenditure to rise by a relatively muted 2.8% in FY24, according to Nayar's estimates.
The government's effort to rationalize subsidies by taking a difficult, but an inevitable step of discontinuing the covid era free foodgrain distribution scheme, will generate incremental fiscal savings of Rs 1 lakh crore, according to QuantEco Research.
While the subsidy bill is nevertheless projected to remain elevated in FY24, at around Rs 4.8 lakh crore, normalized to GDP, this would tantamount to 1.6% in FY24, down from an estimated level of 2.1% in FY23, and marginally higher than the pre COVID 5-year average of 1.4%, according to estimates by QuantEco Research.
If Russia-Ukraine conflict shows signs of diffusion then it would help lower international fertilizer prices, thereby moderating the fertilizer subsidy bill to an extent, it added.
Lower Subsidy Bill To Drive Fiscal Consolidation
The budget math and the extent of the fiscal consolidation would depend on factors such as the market-driven level of fertiliser subsidy, savings from discontinuation of the erstwhile Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana and the level of budgeted capex as well as disinvestment receipts, Nayar's note stated.
"We expect the government to consolidate the fiscal deficit to 5.9% of GDP in FY24, fully funded by a reduction in subsidy spending, while maintaining capex and other current spending," stated a note by Goldman Sachs dated January 9, 2023.