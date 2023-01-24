Budget 2023: Can The Government Clamp Down On It's Subsidy Bill?

The annual rise in total outgo for major subsidies to Rs 3.0 lakh crore in April- November FY23 (94.7% of FY23BE) from Rs 2.3 lakh crore in April-November FY22 (51.7% of FY22 Prov.), was primarily led by the 133% annual expansion in fertiliser subsidy, owing to the surge in input costs and supply disruptions, said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA. In contrast, the subsidy outgo towards fuel recorded a muted growth of 2.8% annually, while that for food declined by 10% annually in April- November FY23, with the latter partly reflecting the lower wheat procurement bill, she said.

In December last year, the government discontinued the free food program and instead decided to provide free food grains under the existing public distribution system, rolling it out from January 1, 2023.

As such, the integrated scheme is expected to lead to a lower outgo on food subsidies, helping revenue expenditure to rise by a relatively muted 2.8% in FY24, according to Nayar's estimates.

The government's effort to rationalize subsidies by taking a difficult, but an inevitable step of discontinuing the covid era free foodgrain distribution scheme, will generate incremental fiscal savings of Rs 1 lakh crore, according to QuantEco Research.

While the subsidy bill is nevertheless projected to remain elevated in FY24, at around Rs 4.8 lakh crore, normalized to GDP, this would tantamount to 1.6% in FY24, down from an estimated level of 2.1% in FY23, and marginally higher than the pre COVID 5-year average of 1.4%, according to estimates by QuantEco Research.

If Russia-Ukraine conflict shows signs of diffusion then it would help lower international fertilizer prices, thereby moderating the fertilizer subsidy bill to an extent, it added.