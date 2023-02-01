Budget 2023: An Outlay Of Rs 19,700 Crore For National Hydrogen Mission

The National Hydrogen Mission, aimed at boosting production of green hydrogen in India, will have an outlay of Rs 19,700 crore in FY24.

"India is moving forward firmly for the Panchamrit, the net zero carbon emission by 2070," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while announcing the outlay during the budget speech in Parliament on Feb. 1.

The government aims to reach a green hydrogen production capacity of 5 million metric tonnes by 2030, Sitharaman said. The budget also provides provides Rs 35,000 crore for priority capital investment towards energy transition and net zero objectives and energy security, she added during the speech.