Budget 2023: An Attractive New Tax Regime

Salaried taxpayers are entitled to a standard deduction of Rs 50,000, but this was available only under the regular tax regime. Budget 2023 has proposed to extend the standard deduction benefit to the NTR, making this more attractive to the salaried class. The younger generation of taxpayers, who were not focused on savings and who did not incur house rental expenses, will continue to find NTR attractive and additionally be eligible to avail of the standard deduction.

Here is a quick snapshot of the tax payouts under the current and proposed NTR after considering the standard deduction benefit: