Budget 2023: A Moderate Hike Via NCCD Will Be A Positive For ITC, Says Jefferies

A relatively moderate hike in cigarette taxes in the budget through a change in National Calamity Contingent Duty will be a positive for ITC Ltd., according to Jefferies,

"While we are not certain, we are inclined to believe that the GST Council will continue to alter the cess, and calculations suggest no pressure to raise taxes," Jefferies said in a note. "This makes the budget a key event for ITC, and an increase (via NCCD) of less than 5% would be a positive."

Since the GST rollout has passed the first five-year period and the central government's obligation to meet the GST shortfall of states has ended, a change in cigarettes taxes could be an "annual affair during budget", the brokerage said in a Jan. 29 note.

"In such a case, tobacco taxation would go back to annual changes, unlike the past few years when the GST Council could have also made changes," it said. "We currently built in about a 5% increase in effective tax in FY24, which is across all heads, i.e., GST and NCCD."