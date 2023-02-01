Budget 2023: 13% Hike In Health Sector Allocation

The finance minister said facilities in select Indian Council of Medical Research laboratories will be made available for research by public and private medical college faculty members and private sector research and development teams for encouraging collaborative research and innovation.

The budget allocation for the Ministry of Ayush has been increased from Rs 2,845.8 crore to Rs 3,647.5 crore, recording a 28% increase.

Out of Rs 89,155 crore, Rs 86,175 crore has been allocated to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, while Rs 2,980 crore to the Department of Health Research.

From the new financial year, the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana has been bifurcated into two sub schemes—the first being the PMSSY itself and the second one is the establishment expenditure of 22 new Aiims for which Rs 6,835 crore has been allocated.

The budget allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana for 2023–2024 is Rs 3,365 crore. Among these central sector schemes, the budget allocation for the National Health Mission has been increased from Rs 28,974.3 crore in 2022-23 to Rs 29,085.3 crore in 2023-24, and for Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, it has been hiked from Rs 6,412 crore to Rs 7,200 crore.

The allocation for the National Digital Health Mission has been increased from Rs 140 crore to Rs 341 crore.