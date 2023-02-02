BSNL To Use Rs 53,000 Crore For 4G, 5G Rollout, Revamping Landlines: Vaishnaw

While speaking on the budget 2023-24, the minister said BSNL's capital infusion is part of the Rs 1.64-lakh-crore revival package announced last year and most of the balance sheet items of BSNL have already been addressed.

"BSNL has raised new debt using the sovereign guarantees which were announced in the package. Now, the physical installation of new towers, upgradation from 2G, 3G to 4G and 5G and a major revamp in the landline systems of the MTNL and BSNL network will be taken up in this year using the capital allocation of Rs 53,000 crore, which has been made for BSNL," Vaishnaw said.