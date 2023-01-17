BQ Explains: How The Government Spends Its Money

What are your spending priorities? How much do you spend on day-to-day expenses? How much do you save? How much do you put into creating assets—like a house—for yourself? These are the decisions that plague not just us, but even the government.

Once the government puts its revenue estimates in place, it starts to decide where it will spend. A large part of the expenditure—over 85% to be precise—is categorised as revenue expenditure, which is essentially short-term expenses in the day-to-day running of the economy.

The remaining is put aside as capital expenditure, which is money set aside for investment to generate longer-term growth and returns. The Indian government has been trying to push up capital expenditure but with limited success.