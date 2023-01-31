Economic Survey 2022-23: Key Highlights

Following are the highlights of the Economic Survey 2022-23 tabled in Parliament on Tuesday:

India's economy to grow 6.5% in 2023-24, compared to 7% this fiscal and 8.7% in 2021-22

India to remain the fastest growing major economy in the world

GDP in nominal terms to be 11% in next fiscal

Growth driven by private consumption, higher capex, strengthening corporate balance sheet, credit growth to small businesses and return of migrant workers to cities

India third largest economy in PPP (purchasing power parity) terms, fifth largest in terms of exchange rate

Economy has nearly 'recouped' what was lost, 'renewed' what had paused, and 'renerengised' what had slowed during the pandemic and since the conflict in Europe

Real GDP growth to be in the range of 6-6.8% next fiscal depending on global economic, political developments

India's recovery from the pandemic was relatively quick, growth next fiscal to be supported by solid domestic demand, pick up in capital investment

RBI projection of 6.8% inflation this fiscal outside the upper target limit, not high enough to deter private consumption, also not too low to weaken inducement to invest

Borrowing cost may remain 'higher for longer', entrenched inflation may prolong tightening cycle

Challenge to rupee depreciation persists with the likelihood of further interest rate hikes by the US Fed

CAD may continue to widen as global commodity prices remain elevated, economic growth momentum stays strong

If CAD widens further, rupee may come under depreciation pressure

Overall external situation to remain manageable

India has sufficient forex reserves to finance CAD and intervene in forex market to manage rupee volatility

Elevated downside risks to global economic outlook as inflation persisting in advanced economies and hints of further rate hikes by central banks

Inflation did not 'creep too far above' tolerance range compared to several advanced nations

The growth in exports has moderated in second half of current fiscal; the surge in growth rate in 2021-22 and first half of current fiscal led to production processes shifting gears from 'mild acceleration' to 'cruise mode'

Slowing world growth, shrinking global trade led to loss of export stimulus in the second half of current year

Schemes like PM KISAN, PM Garib Kalyan Yojana significantly contributed to lessening impoverishment

Credit disbursal, capital investment cycle, expansion of public digital platform and schemes like PLI, National Logitics Policy and PM Gati Shakti to drive economic growth

Bank credit growth likely to be brisk in FY24 on back of benign inflation, moderate credit cost

Credit growth to small businesses remarkably high at over 30.5% in January-November, 2022

Housing prices firming up after release of pent-up demand, decline in inventories

Central govt capex grew 63.4% in April-November of current fiscal

India's economic resilience has helped it withstand the challenge of mitigating external imbalances caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict without losing growth momentum

Stock market gave positive retruns in calendar year 2022 unfazed by FPI withdrawal

India withstood extraordinary set of challenges better than most economies

After a dip in FY21, GST paid by small businesses has been rising and now crossed pre-pandemic levels reflecting the effectiveness of targeted government intervention