Why Your Enterprise Can’t Afford To Delay A PC Refresh

Companies have adjusted to the hybrid workplace—and now’s the time to refresh your business’s PC fleet with a new generation of devices that have been designed for the modern way of working. Not doing so will leave your workers with outdated and underperforming devices that leave them susceptible to major cyberattacks.

Updating to new PCs specifically designed for today’s hybrid worker can prove to be the strategic initiative that:

· Accelerates multiple business goals.

· Bolsters an organisation’s defences against cyber threats.

· Empowers hybrid work.

· Creates a great employee experience.

By providing employees with up-to-date technology, companies are giving them the processing power and modern capabilities required to deliver top security and productivity, according to the white paper.

Here Are The Reasons Why Your Organisation Must Prioritise A PC Refresh

Productivity And Security Go Hand In Hand

"When it comes to how up-to-date technology benefits employees in ways older technology can’t, productivity and security go hand in hand,” according to Harvard Business Review Analytic Services.

Productivity requires devices that have the processing power and features to enable employees to get work done. Older devices that have the tendency to break down or operate slowly more often stymie the end user instead of supporting them. Additionally, security requires devices that protect workers from current and emerging cyber threats, whether they are working within or outside the corporate firewall. “In both cases, new computers offer options that outdated ones lack,” according to HBR Analytic Services.

In fact, nearly 90% of security decision-makers say that outdated hardware leaves organisations more exposed. Providing workers with older computers that have outdated security capabilities can result in huge financial ramifications on an organisation—in 2022, the average cost of a data breach in the U.S. was $9.44 million.

According to HBR Analytic Services, new PC devices can:

· Keep more robust security features on by default.

· Scan for threats in the background while employees work, keeping both security and productivity high.