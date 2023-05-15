Why Getting PC Strategy Right Is Essential For Success In Modern Business

*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio

Modern technology trends are helping to raise the bar for small business computing. Customers and employees alike expect powerful performance, real-time responsiveness and reliable security in order to do their tasks.

In the big picture of modern business, having a PC that can keep up with the demands of today’s fast-paced and challenging environment is essential for staying productive and competitive. The performance capability of business PCs is therefore critical. Employees can lose up to one workday each year just waiting for a computer that’s three years or older to boot up and are also likely to be less productive on older PCs.

Investing in PCs built with the demands and needs of business in mind can also help to improve employee satisfaction and retention. A 2021 study by McKinsey found that “people who report having a positive employee experience … are eight times more likely to want to stay with the company.”

But the wrong benchmarks can make it difficult to accurately assess PC performance and determine which devices are best suited for your business needs.

When it comes to evaluating and choosing the right PCs, CIOs and IT managers should focus on benchmarks that reflect how users actually work. For example, usage-based benchmarks such as SYSmark and WebXRPT measure PC performance based on real and relevant tasks that business users perform every day. That’s because most PC users are generalists who often rely on a set of core applications to get their job done, whether that’s editing videos, using online collaboration tools or working on spreadsheets—and sometimes, all at the same time.

These workloads can put added strain on a PC. Having the right hardware in place can make all the difference in delivering seamless performance to the end user. The solution is business-grade PCs that deliver performance plus security, manageability and stability to keep employees seamlessly productive and make IT's life easier.

Business PCs built on Intel vPro enjoy high performance regardless of location or task, with the broadest choice of designs and support for multiple operating systems. With hardware-rooted security and remote manageability capabilities, Intel vPro ensures you don’t miss the big picture in PC performance. By choosing the right PC platform, your company gains a scalable, reliable foundation to deliver a premium user experience—so your business can focus on strategic priorities like growth and innovation, and leave computing to the experts at Intel.