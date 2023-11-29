upGrad Doubles Revenue In FY23, Loss Remains Same As FY22

*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio

upGrad, one of Asia’s largest integrated learning, skilling and workforce development majors, has reported doubling of revenues in FY23. The company moved to the widely accepted IndAS accounting standard in line with its longer-term listing plans.

While gross revenue came in at Rs. 1,530 crore, after adjusting for IndAS, upGrad recorded revenue of Rs. 1,194 crore for FY23, a 96% jump from the previous financial year figure of Rs. 608 crore. On an ARR basis, revenue would have been higher as some of the mergers and acquisitions did not consolidate for the full financial year of FY23. Due to the realignment of revenues, upGrad carried forward a further deferred collected revenue of Rs. 443 crore into the next year. The adjusted Ebitda loss (operating cash loss) came in at Rs. 558 crore, around the same as the previous year figure of Rs. 572 crore.

Non-cash expenses in FY23 included accelerated goodwill write-down of Rs. 410 crore and depreciation and amortisation costs of Rs. 140 crore. The finance cost was Rs. 34 crore, taking the total of other non-cash costs to Rs. 584 crore. The Ebitda loss, non-cash expenses and finance costs took the total loss to Rs. 1,142 crore, up from Rs. 648 crore in the previous financial year.

Notable changes in large cost items included a sharp reduction in marketing costs to 19% (Rs. 371 crore) of total cost vis-à-vis the previous year's 33% (Rs. 403 crore). Employee costs remained the highest contributor at 36% amounting to Rs. 707 crore, which also included some non-cash costs for ESOP accounting as per the Black Scholes method. Direct costs have soared 1.8x to Rs. 382 crore from Rs. 211 crore in the previous year as upGrad continues to invest in content development expenses, content delivery costs and university fees, commensurate with revenue growth.