Ubiquitous Paytm QR Code Tagged As Among India's Biggest Achievements
From street vendors to fancy malls, India’s QR Code payments revolution has been led by Paytm
*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio
Paytm users have tagged the company's pioneering QR code payments as 'one of India's Biggest Achievements.' Key to this recognition is Paytm’s ubiquitous presence. The mobile payments pioneer has been empowering vendors, shopkeepers, and other merchants across the country with its payment solutions.
From large metropolitan cities to the remotest locations of the country, the Paytm QR Code can be found everywhere—be it a kirana store, street vendor or a fancy mall. All that Paytm users need to do is simply scan the code and make payments. From Paytm Wallet to Paytm UPI and other UPI apps, the users of the app can also make UPI payments through their eligible RuPay credit cards, enhancing the vendor’s ability to accept a wider range of payment methods.
Recently, the company shared in a blog about Twitter user, Mudit Hastir tweeting that he could find a Paytm QR Code Scan 'literally everywhere.' Hastir shared a picture where a Paytm QR Code can be seen with a street vendor selling lemonade and captioned it, “Payment through QR Code Scan is one of India's Biggest Achievement....It is literally everywhere!”
Payment through QR Code Scan is one of India's Biggest Achievement ....— Mudit ð®ð³ (@MuditHastir) May 10, 2023
It is literally everywhere !
ððððð @Paytm @UPI_NPCI pic.twitter.com/O7wyBR3myJ
This widespread presence has made Paytm a leader in merchant payments with a robust merchant network of over 30 million partners. Today more and more merchants in the country are opting for QR Codes as their trusted mode for online payments. Paytm QR Code is not only safe and secure to use, it also helps merchants grow their business.
Merchants can also generate a unique QR Code from their Billing POS/System for a specific order/bill and control the order amount. The QR Code can be easily displayed to a customer on a mobile device, and it facilitates payment through Paytm or any UPI app. Merchants can set up Paytm QR at zero cost and can use it to accept payments from various sources, such as Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid, UPI, debit cards, credit cards, and net banking.