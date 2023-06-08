Ubiquitous Paytm QR Code Tagged As Among India's Biggest Achievements

*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio

Paytm users have tagged the company's pioneering QR code payments as 'one of India's Biggest Achievements.' Key to this recognition is Paytm’s ubiquitous presence. The mobile payments pioneer has been empowering vendors, shopkeepers, and other merchants across the country with its payment solutions.

From large metropolitan cities to the remotest locations of the country, the Paytm QR Code can be found everywhere—be it a kirana store, street vendor or a fancy mall. All that Paytm users need to do is simply scan the code and make payments. From Paytm Wallet to Paytm UPI and other UPI apps, the users of the app can also make UPI payments through their eligible RuPay credit cards, enhancing the vendor’s ability to accept a wider range of payment methods.

Recently, the company shared in a blog about Twitter user, Mudit Hastir tweeting that he could find a Paytm QR Code Scan 'literally everywhere.' Hastir shared a picture where a Paytm QR Code can be seen with a street vendor selling lemonade and captioned it, “Payment through QR Code Scan is one of India's Biggest Achievement....It is literally everywhere!”