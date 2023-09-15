Transforming Healthcare Across The World From India

*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio

Healthcare is one of the most critical sectors for India, not just because it has a significant impact on society as a whole, but also because our nation has the potential to become a global healthcare services engine by offering innovative services to healthcare providers around the world.

The healthcare sector is witnessing significant transformation, driven by the integration of technology and the rise of personalisation. In the past, healthcare was often all about a one-size-fits-all approach, with limited customisation for end consumers. However, with advancements in digital, healthcare and technology providers are now able to offer personalised solutions that cater to the unique needs of each patient. This personalisation is transforming healthcare as we know it, reshaping the industry, enhancing patient experiences, and improving overall treatment outcomes.

The Big Shift In Healthcare

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the rapid adoption of digital technologies across industries, and healthcare was one of the sectors most impacted by digital disruption as it was a health emergency. This has led to a massive adoption of electronic health records, which help consolidate user information in an easily accessible and secure format. This wealth of data enables healthcare stakeholders—including health providers, health insurance companies, governments, medical researchers, public view monitors and data aggregators—to identify patterns, gain insights and develop personalised solutions, all with the patient at the centre.

One of the companies driving this global healthcare transformation is Thryve Digital, which delivers innovative technologies and personalised solutions to customers across the world. “The healthcare industry in the past few years has seen a seismic shift, particularly in the customer-first narrative,” says Bala Sankaranarayanan, president and CEO of Thryve Digital. “This shift has helped everyone focus on bridging the gaps between various stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem. The quest is to build an integrated, holistic profile of patients,” Bala adds.

In order to improve patient experience and outcomes, the connected healthcare ecosystem necessitates that all stakeholders better aggregate, consolidate and obtain a 360-degree perspective of the patient across their health metrics, as well as their social, economic, behavioural and lifestyle dimensions. While personalised patient experience is a priority for stakeholders like insurance companies, from a healthcare provider’s perspective, it is also important to optimise end-to-end care delivery processes and healthcare outcomes. It is here that data integration and innovative digital technologies can be leveraged to deliver next-gen patient experiences like virtual care and telemedicine.