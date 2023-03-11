The Rise of FLOKI And How This Meme Coin Is Disrupting The Crypto Market

Technology and Protocol

The FLOKI token is the native token of the Floki ecosystem and is a digital representation of its value and utility. It is intended to be used as an exchange token within the ecosystem. Floki is a multi-chain token which is available on both Ethereum and Binance Smart chain and can be easily transferred between the two using Multichain protocol. It is also connected by a 1:1 swap which makes sure that the value on both chains remains the same for the token if it is transferred.

According to Floki’s whitepaper, its actual supply (available/circulating) is ~9.26 trillion.

Floki also charges a 0.3% transaction fee for buying and selling products on its platform. This goes towards developing the ecosystem.

The Floki Universe

1. Floki’s native metaverse game Valhalla is powered by its token. It operates on a Play to Earn model which means that players who win contests within the game can generate income from the same. Players in the game are also allowed to interact with each other and purchase in-game assets with the native Floki token.

2. FlokiPlaces is a platform for buying and trading NFTs and merchandise and taps into the growing NFT marketplace industry in Web3.

3. Perhaps the most unique aspect of Floki, which sets it apart from other meme coins, is its initiative to bridge the crypto education gap for potential users. It will use a combination of interactive learning models with FLOKI as an example to introduce the concept of crypto to the masses.

4. FlokiFi is a suite of decentralised protocols that are scheduled to be launched soon.

Floki also partnered with the Million Gardens Movement, aimed towards building a sustainable life by enabling people to grow their own food. It is an initiative by Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk.

Price and movements

According to CoinMarket cap, the current price of FLOKI is $0.00004121 (as of March 6). It has a circulating supply of 8,917,452,316,422.

Why FLOKI is a disruptor

Floki’s transaction fee redistribution mechanism is a unique feature that contributes to the community development initiative. Its utility focussed approach has the potential to inspire other virtual digital assets to join this movement. It sets a unique example for other meme tokens which mostly are known for their momentary price spikes. Floki’s incentive mechanism for users who transact with its native token will also be a catalyst for its growth.

FLOKI on WazirX

FLOKI is listed on WazirX for users to buy and trade. Team Floki will be hosting a grand giveaway of $25000 on WazirX which can be earned through Learn & Earn, Sign Up & Earn, and other activities.

Disclaimer: Cryptos are unregulated virtual assets, not a legal tender and subject to market risks.