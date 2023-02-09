The Great Indian Growth Story: Invest In It, Grow With It

*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio



The Great Indian Growth Story needs little introduction. India is considered one of the bright spots on the world economic map and a major engine of global growth. We are slated to surpass Japan and Germany on our way to becoming the world’s third-largest economy by 2029.

The Union Budget 2023 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently seeks to continue and strengthen this growth story. The Budget aims to boost economic growth and consumption through a slew of measures, including a massive 33 percent jump in capital expenditure.

One of the brightest parts of this year’s Budget for individual taxpayers has been the much-welcomed cuts in income tax rates. The basic exemption limit has been raised from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh in the new income tax regime. The Budget also extended the standard deduction benefit, which means a salaried individual with an income of Rs 15.5 lakh or more will benefit by Rs 52,500. The new structure will effectively reduce taxable income, which means more money in your pocket.



Growing mutually with the nation

What a smart investor must do is channel these savings into sound investments like mutual funds. To enjoy a piece of the incredible promise that the Indian economy shows, one must be invested in it, and mutual funds are an excellent instrument to do so. Only when we profit mutually will we grow together.

Mutual funds bring many benefits. They protect against market volatility. They not only reduce hassles for investors when it comes to deciding between investing in complex instruments, but also the risk associated with direct equity investments.

One of the greatest advantages that mutual funds have is diversification, which makes it possible for you as an investor to not just stay invested in different companies, but also in different industries and sectors. This reduces the risk of non-performance considerably, since if a particular asset class isn’t performing, other sectors/industries/companies are likely to balance it out. From the Indian perspective, IT, health and insurance, infrastructure, real estate, FMCG, renewable energy, and fintech are all sectors poised to perform.

And more and more Indians are investing in India’s growth story via mutual funds—including millennials and early gen-Z investors. According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India, assets under management have increased five-fold from Rs 7.60 trillion in 2012, to more than Rs 39 trillion at the end of 2022.

The good news is: Backed by a stable and strong government, India is undergoing a transformation. There is a new confidence as the world recognises that India is the place to invest. So, if you are invested in India’s industrial and sectoral growth, by investing in mutual funds you are very likely to reap the gains that are in store.