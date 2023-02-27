Social Media Praises Paytm UPI For Lightning-Fast Payments, A Game-Changer For Small-Value Payments
Users can now make multiple small-value transactions without having to enter UPI PIN each time
*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio
Paytm’s leadership in UPI is set to grow stronger. India’s homegrown Paytm Payments Bank’s new feature UPI LITE is set to transform small-value transactions in India. The feature, available on the Paytm Super App, enables users to add a secure on-device balance to their Paytm app, making payments lightning-fast and hassle-free. The aim of UPI LITE is to simplify everyday payments, making them quick and seamless.
The feature has received a lot of praise from users who are impressed with its speed and simplicity.
Social media users have been quick to share their positive experiences with UPI LITE, citing its ease of use as a major factor.
“UPI Lite is amazing. Heard about this earlier but glad Paytm has adopted it. Recharge the wallet, do UPI payments upto ₹200 w/o PIN. No cluttered bank statements either (Thank God!) or bank server issues”, said a Twitter user, Ishan Agarwal.
The innovative UPI LITE feature has been developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and allows users to make multiple small-value UPI transactions without having to enter their UPI PIN each time. This means users can make a large number of small-value UPI payments without being limited by the number of bank transactions.
Many users have been impressed with the convenience of the feature, which has made their daily payments much easier.
“Amazing product, this is the thing I wanted, really helps and solved the actual pain of users”, shared a Paytm user.
“First time used Paytm’s new feature UPI LITE. I'm really happy with the speed as no pin is required. This will be a big relief for the frequent use of UPI LITE for all transactions”, tweeted Akshay Bhatt, praising Paytm UPI LITE for the speed of payments.
Once loaded, Paytm UPI LITE allows users to make instant transactions of up to Rs 200, providing a seamless experience. Users can add up to Rs 2000 twice a day to their UPI LITE Balance, allowing a cumulative daily usage of up to Rs 4000. Payments made using UPI LITE will not clutter the bank passbook as these small value transactions will be shown in the Paytm balance and history section. NPCI has stated that users will receive a daily transaction history of all the payments made through UPI LITE via SMS from their banks.
“Tested this out. Lightning fast!”, said another user who tried UPI LITE on Paytm.
Paytm UPI LITE feature is set to revolutionise the way payments are made in India. The feature is designed with convenience and speed in mind, eliminating the need to enter a UPI PIN for multiple small-value transactions. It is clear from the comments of users that UPI LITE is an efficient and hassle-free way to make payments, and will be a great boon for small-value transactions in India.