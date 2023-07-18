Smart Generation, Smarter Rides: The Savvy 30+ Gen Is Geared Up For Car Subscription

*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio

What do smart 30+ digitally native executives and entrepreneurs, who are tomorrow’s leaders, find in common between Netflix, Spotify or Swiggy Super and a car subscription service like Quiklyz?

All these services are easy-to-use, convenient and flexible, besides being market leaders, making them smart choices for smart people. What’s common between these smart services is that they are subscription-based and are disrupting the traditional ownership model. You no longer need a Blue Ray collection for movies or a Hi-Fi CD library of your own for your playlists, and the same holds true for your car.

Today’s generation isn’t too excited about owning a flat in the distant suburbs with the attendant hassles of a long commute to work. They’d rather rent a smaller, but more convenient place closer to their offices and use the time saved in commutes for learning something new or cultural experiences. They see in the subscription model greater value and the convenience of not owning illiquid assets, so they can stay asset-light, mobile and flexible.

The newest model to catch the fancy of Indian users is car subscription.

Why Subscription Is A Draw For This Generation Of Car Users

Should mobility necessitate car ownership? Today’s car users don’t think so. They view a car as a means to convenient, smart drives, instead of the 20th-century concept of a depreciating asset you know is a financial drain but which you can’t avoid. For people accustomed to as-a-service models in software, video, entertainment and everything in between, car subscription is becoming the latest draw.

Car subscription also makes great sense for such users since job switches and relocation to climb up the corporate ladder is always on the cards. This often entails upgrading to a car that aligns better with their lifestyle or even disposing of one because corporate mobility is at their disposal. Owning a car is a cost and inconvenience they can simply avoid with car subscription.

No wonder Indian car users are going for innovative subscription services like Quiklyz.

Why Quiklyz Is A Smart Mobility Choice

Quiklyz, by Mahindra Finance, is a car subscription service that is resonating with the millennial mindset of users for a number of reasons, the standout ones being:

· Ease Of Mobility: Quiklyz allows users to simply choose a car online and enjoy much-desired easy mobility, without the hassles that come with purchasing a car.

· Easy Payments: By subscribing through Quiklyz, users can say goodbye to car loan hassles and welcome easy payments. No need to purchase a car by making hefty down payments and burdening oneself with an ever-depreciating asset. Users can simply pay a monthly, all-inclusive fee and drive the car of their choice.

· Service And Maintenance Included: For the generation of subscribers that prefer the comfort of a full-service offering, service and maintenance costs are included in the monthly fee.

· Zero Commitments: Whether it’s a switch to another city or country for a better job, an increase in family size, a lifestyle alteration or simply a passion for something new, there can be reasons galore for people to want a new car or stop using one altogether. With a subscription plan, a user isn’t stuck with a car for life. One can use a car for as long as desired, upgrade or simply unsubscribe if required.

· Booking And Registration: Subscribing through Quiklyz is a simple, four-step online process, which can be completed in 10 minutes from the comfort of your home. Quiklyz cars are registered in the name of subscribers and come with white number plates, which means all the joys of ownership (sans worries).

· Subscription Terms: Subscribers enjoy the freedom to choose subscription terms of two, three or four years. They’re free to extend the tenure, end the subscription earlier than the tenure chosen by bearing foreclosure charges or even purchase the car they’re driving.

The shift to car subscription services such as Quiklyz is poised to transform traditional mobility. The convenience and flexibility the model offers will increasingly drive the younger generation from ownership to usership and from conventional to smart mobility.

Not surprisingly, they’re geared up for it!