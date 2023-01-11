PM Modi Inaugurates Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit, Calls State A ‘Wonderful Destination’

*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually inaugurated the seventh edition of “Invest Madhya Pradesh—Global Investors Summit”, the flagship event of the Madhya Pradesh government to promote investment in the state.

In his address to the summit, delivered via a video message, PM Modi highlighted India’s growing position in the global economy and praised the role of Madhya Pradesh in building a developed India. “From faith and spirituality to tourism, from agriculture to education and skill development, Madhya Pradesh is a wonderful destination”, he said, adding that the state will have a pivotal role in building a developed India.

Madhya Pradesh is hosting the two-day summit at the Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore, recognised as the country’s cleanest city and the commercial capital of the state. The theme of the summit is “Madhya Pradesh - The Future Ready State”.

PM Modi highlighted the trust shown by global organisations in India, saying that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) sees India as a bright spot in the global economy. “India is moving on the path of reform, transform, and perform”, he said. “Institutions and credible voices that track the global economy have unprecedented confidence in India … global investors also share the same optimism”, he added. “Today, India is receiving record-breaking FDI. Even your presence among us reflects this sentiment”, he remarked, referring to investors present at the summit.

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave the opening address and welcomed global investors to the summit. He urged them to harness the state’s investment potential and added that the roadmap for “Aatmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh” is ready. He added that the state has enough water, electricity, and human resources, and the state’s policies and bureaucracy will offer support to all investors.

Chouhan highlighted that there are more than 300 industrial areas in the state and investors have started believing that Madhya Pradesh is favourable from an investment point of view. He congratulated the state’s pharma sector for its role during the Covid crisis, and added that continuous work has been done in the automobile sector, skill development, information technology, defence sector, and renewable energy.

Union Minister for commerce and industries Piyush Goyal addressed the summit virtually, saying that Madhya Pradesh has emerged as the ideal investment destination. Goyal called upon investors to become partners in the state’s progress and growth, adding that the state offers immense opportunities in agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, tourism, textiles, and renewable energy.

The summit is being attended by industry veterans such as Kumar Mangalam Birla, Nadir Godrej, Pranav Adani, Noel Tata, Puneet Dalmia, Ajay Piramal, Rekha Menon, and N. Chandrasekaran. More than 5000 industrialists and industry representatives have registered for the event. Sector-specific sessions have been organised with industry leaders and senior government officials, along with one-to-one meetings with the chief minister and other senior officials.

Addressing the GIS inaugural session, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran shared the group’s current and future ventures in the state. He said that Tata Power is already in discussion for three projects in MP and other projects in multiple sectors. He added that TCS already provides technology support to about 200 companies from Madhya Pradesh and that Tata International has the longest business presence in the state.

Pranav Adani, director of Adani Enterprises and managing director of Agro, Oil and Gas, said that the group has “big plans for MP” and will invest Rs 60,000 crore in the state, which will generate huge employment opportunities. He shared the plans of the group in the field of cement, energy, food parks, education, health, and nutrition.

Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla called Madhya Pradesh the “Karma Bhoomi” of the group and said, “We have been partners with the state for over seven decades, and we will continue to grow with the state”.

Nikhil Meswani of the Reliance Group said that by December 2023, 5G facility will be made available in all the tehsils of the state, and affordable digital facilities will benefit students, farmers, and the common people. He added that the Reliance Group has plans to further invest Rs 40,000 crore in the state.

This year, the summit will showcase the industrial ecosystem of the state, promote the state’s policies, offer opportunities for collaborations, promote the state’s export potential, and serve as a platform for government-industry interaction to formulate industry-friendly policies. The event will also project Madhya Pradesh as a future-ready destination for business and industry, and keeping sustainability and climate concerns in mind, the entire programme will be carbon neutral and zero waste.

The event will see participation by around 430 international delegates from over 80 countries and representatives from G20 countries. Among the international dignitaries present at the inaugural session were Guyana President Irfaan Ali and Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

The summit will offer the state’s exporters an opportunity to connect with prospective foreign buyers attending the event. Buyer-seller meets and a vendor development programme will help the state’s small and medium enterprises explore global business avenues through networking with buyers from USA, Canada, England, Japan, Israel, Netherlands, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Bangladesh, and African countries.

The Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit will also feature a digital exhibition, an industrial exhibition, and a cultural zone.

Click here for more information on the Invest Madhya Pradesh—Global Investors Summit 2023 and its schedule.