Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma Features As A Case Study On Entrepreneurship In Gurugram's School Class 10 Exam

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the visionary founder of Paytm, has played a significant role in shaping the digital payments landscape in India. From a small startup in 2010, Sharma has transformed Paytm into India’s leading digital payments and financial services company. Over the years, Paytm pioneered the QR code revolution and became one of the most widely accepted digital payment companies in India.

Sharma's leadership and vision have been recognised with numerous awards and accolades while his relentless hard work and dedication have made Paytm a true Indian success story, as well as a model for other entrepreneurs.

The ubiquity of Paytm has made its way into the classroom, with a question about the company and its founder appearing in a recent Class 10 pre-board exam in a Gurugram school, leaving students in awe. The question asks students to explain two qualities of an entrepreneur based on the case study of Paytm and its founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.