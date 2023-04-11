Paytm’s Pioneering Soundbox And QR Code Images Go Viral On Social Media, Highlighting Widespread Adoption

*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio

With each passing day, the reach of India’s payments pioneer Paytm has only been widening. The company’s constant innovations have made it a household name across the country.

Paytm has revolutionised payments in India with its QR code solution and its pioneering IoT device Paytm Soundbox, which established digital payments as safe and trustworthy for both consumers and merchants.

The fintech giant's groundbreaking work in taking QR payments to the remotest corners of the country was highlighted by a user on Twitter.

AIIMS Jodhpur Surgeon, Dr Tanmay Motiwala, in a recent tweet showed how Paytm has taken UPI payments to every nook and corner of the country. "I was in the outskirts of a small town in bastar district in Chhattisgarh today. This small Dhaba owner in the midst of a highway crossing through forest cover had this UPI payment option available. Such is the story of success of UPI," Motiwala said in a tweet.