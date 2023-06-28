Paytm-Pioneered QR Codes Are Turning Dreams Of Digital India Into Reality

*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio



Paytm believes in empowering the society by providing them the power of digitalisation via its innovative, transformative and user-friendly technologies. Paytm’s pioneering QR codes, Soundbox and online financial services are helping street vendors and small businesses to grow by enabling them to accept mobile payments. From metropolitan cities to the remotest locations of India, the company has taken mobile payments to the deepest corners of the country.

Recently, a Twitter user, Abhishek Chaurasiya, shared an image of a street vendor having a Paytm QR code kept on his cart. Chaurasiya also stated that Digital India is an ambitious initiative that is transforming the country, and Paytm is helping digitalisation reach the roots of the country by empowering merchants.

“Digital India is an ambitious initiative aimed at transforming India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. Paytm is empowering street vendors and small businesses to accept digital payments and join the cashless revolution,” Chaurasiya tweeted.