Painter’s Canvas, Artwork, Masterpiece: The All-New LG OLED Posé

*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio

For a second, it gives you an impression of a canvas awaiting a splatter of colour from a great artist. A few moments later, it leaves you to wonder if it’s an elegant picture frame mounted on a classical four-legged stand. The gorgeous piece of ultra-modern technology, created with as much passion as art, with its smooth lines and gently curved back, grows on you as you gaze at 139 cm (55)* of sheer beauty and elegance.

Then in a split second, it comes alive when you want it to, with a vivid burst of eye-popping colours, only for you to realise that you are spellbound by perhaps the most incredible blend of technology and art that you have ever seen.

Introducing the LG OLED Posé TV

Consumer electronics major LG once again wowed the world when it raised the curtain on its newest offering from its premium Objet collection, which boasts a history of striking home and lifestyle products. With OLED Posé TV, LG has kept the contemporary modern home in mind, where a television rightly deserves the spotlight but blends in almost as a piece of art when not in use.

A work of art

The OLED Posé comes across as a fine blend of avant-garde and classical. It first breaks away from the conventional with its distinct contemporary curvature set against a modern backdrop, but imbibes the vintage and eternal once again placed on that classical-looking stand, manifesting a photo frame.

Its sleek and modern design complements your living room décor perfectly, underscoring that the TV is realistic, practical, and a seamless part of any space. At the same time, its rounded edges and overall finesse make it no less stunning from any angle it’s viewed from. So don’t be surprised when the next visitor in your living room mistakes its off-white facade and textured panel with a work of art, only to realise it’s an ultra-modern television.

The OLED Posé is not just about sheer beauty, but sensibility too. You can view the screen from any angle without any compromise. There is a shelf at the back, on top of its panel, to help you showcase your favourite magazines, literature, or postcards. Unsightly cables, USB, and HDMI ports can be neatly hidden using the back panel and the foot (stand). And if you wish to be extra careful with your beloved possession, you can always mount it on the wall or the table instead of on pegs, though it's sure footed whatever your choice.

Technology at its heart

The LG OLED Posé is a perfect marriage of breathtaking beauty with a technological edge. At its heart are innovative technologies that elevate your TV viewing experience.

LG’s Evo technology and α9 Gen 5 AI Processor use deep learning algorithms to process and enhance more than 5,000 areas on the screen, delivering vivid details and clarity in both bright and dark parts. The AI Sound Pro feature reduces noise and optimises sound quality, up-mixing two-channel audio to a virtual 7.1.2 surround sound to provide a cinematic experience.

The smart TV runs WebOS, giving you easy access to your favourite OTT platforms and the Internet. Dolby Vision IQ offers integration with Dolby Vision content, including Netflix, Disney+, and Hotstar, even as Dolby Atmos allows you to experience spatial audio.

The TV comes equipped with Dolby Vision Gaming, capable of 4K 120Hz gaming without any lag whatsoever. NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR support make gaming quite realistic on the device. It also comes with a dashboard that provides easy access to essential settings and makes for memorable gaming sessions.

Cynosure of all eyes

The LG OLED Posé is an epitome of luxury and a true reflection of the bespoke lifestyle lived by a select few. It’s also powered by some of best technologies in the television space. No wonder then that it will be the cynosure of every eye in the living room—whether it’s switched ON or OFF.

Available in different sizes: 139 cm (55)/121 cm (48)/106 cm (42)

