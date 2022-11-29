NRW.Global Business Boosts Trade Between India And Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia

*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio

In a bid to further expand the strong business ties between India and the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), a delegation of experts from NRW recently visited Bengaluru where NRW.Global Business has recently opened a branch office. NRW.Global Business is the foreign trade and investment agency of the NRW state. The organisation provides a range of services in assisting companies when it comes to projects that leverage the tremendous infrastructural, locational, cultural, societal and business advantages offered by NRW, besides its affluent markets.

Bengaluru was chosen as the launch pad for NRW.Global Business to manage its India operations as it is one of the world’s fastest growing technology hubs and the innovation capital of India.

NRW—Europe’s Heartbeat

NRW is the leading German state in the areas of investments and trade. The geographic as well as the economic centre of Western Europe, NRW provides an ideal location to start or expand a business. It further offers easy and wide access to almost one-third of the European consumer market with a population of around 160 million. Major Indian companies, such as Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Kalyani Group, Arcelor Mittal, and Essar Steel already have business operations in NRW.

Cologne, Düsseldorf, Dortmund, Essen, and Rhine-Ruhr (the second largest metropolitan area in Europe) are the most sought-after locations for Indian businesses. 20,000 international companies already operate in NRW.

NRW also boasts sizable economic muscle. The GDP of the NRW state is 20.5 percent of German GDP, amounting to 697 billion Euros, which is higher than the GDP of many countries in Europe. NRW is home to many of the top 50 companies in Germany and serves as a base for around 29 percent of Germany’s strong mid-sized business base.