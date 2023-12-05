North Rhine-Westphalia: Our Heart Beats For Your Business

*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio

North Rhine-Westphalia is Europe’s heartbeat in ways more than one. Not only is NRW centrally located on the European continent, it is an international business and innovation hub and Germany's economic engine. The geographically vibrant and culturally diverse region also serves as a platform for businesses looking to expand their operations and enhance their success in the bigger European market.

NRW has the highest gross domestic product of all German states and accounts for one-fifth of Germany's total GDP. It offers an ideal environment for organisations to network with strong and ambitious partners and benefit from unique sales and procurement opportunities, innovation drivers and talent, enabling businesses to convert ideas and patents into production and products.

Thriving Business And Startup Ecosystem

Home to around 22,000 international companies with a total of 1.3 million employees, NRW allows businesses of all sizes to coexist and flourish. One in three of Germany's highest-grossing corporations are based in NRW. Multinationals such as 3M, BP, Ericsson, Ford, QVC, UPS, Toyota and Vodafone enable a diverse, international outlook and a global exchange of ideas.

Businesses and entrepreneurs also get to leverage the network of more than 700,000 small and medium enterprises. The vibrant startup ecosystem—including digital hubs, accelerator programs, matchmaking and communities—offers excellent business opportunities.

Around 20% of all German startups are located in NRW, and 65% of these startups generate more than half of their sales in the B2B sector. Their innovative business models, including in areas such as energy transition and climate neutrality, are driving the transformation of the economy.

Another driver of innovation in the region is its scientific landscape. Europe's densest research network operates in the vicinity of NRW. Around 70 universities, 14 clusters of excellence, 60 technology and incubator centres, and 50 non-university research institutions make it an ideal destination for the development of products and processes of tomorrow.

NRW is also Europe's strongest industrial region, providing networking opportunities with a quarter of all industry-related service providers in Germany. The sectors particularly prominent in the region include chemicals, mechanical engineering, metal production and processing, food and beverages, and electrical engineering.

People At The Heart Of Business

It is people that shape the markets in the heart of Europe. Around 46 million people live within 200 kilometres of Düsseldorf, the state capital of NRW. Within a 500-kilometre radius, there are around 150 million people. For businesses, the availability of a diverse set of people and talent makes NRW a breeding ground of disruptive ideas and an attractive sales, work and innovation destination, not to mention an expansive market overall.

NRW is also home to highly qualified people, which also means a competent future workforce. There are around 770,000 students in the region in 4,700 different study programs, which gives businesses the opportunity to tap a vast pool of talent: more than 100,000 graduates with an exposure to an international environment, each year.

Sustainable At Heart

Against the backdrop of its great tradition in heavy industry and mining, NRW has continually reinvented itself as a pioneer of sustainable business. Since 1990, the region has reduced its CO2 emissions by 45%.

It is poised to become the first carbon-neutral industrial region in Europe by 2045. The region is also a leader in energy transition and climate protection, with a goal of 50% green energy usage by 2030.

Strengthening Ties Between India And NRW

The rich history of bilateral trade relations between India and Germany, coupled with Germany's new Indo-Pacific strategy, positions India as a promising partner. NRW, being the top destination for investments and trade in Germany, attracts major Indian companies, fostering a strong presence in cities like Cologne, Düsseldorf, Krefeld, Solingen, Leverkusen, Bielefeld, Dortmund and Aachen.