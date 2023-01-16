Mahindra Uses Power Of Children In #TogetherWeRise Campaign, Draws Attention To Sustainability, Climate Change

*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio



Imagine if children—the closest personifications of the future as they can be—looked your business in the eye and asked what future you have in store for them.

In that future, do you intend to leave Earth a tad greener, a little healthier, or a planet that is plundered to its core and choked with carbon? Is the world of tomorrow one of equals, diverse in gender, race, and culture, yet effortlessly inclusive of all, or one built on biases and divided by differences? Is your business giving back to those in need or amassing its own fortune while ignoring the needs of others?

The most pertinent question of them all is: Is it a tomorrow that has been made better or worse, and which of the two tomorrows is your business shaping today?

Children are the voices of and for the future. They will be tomorrow’s thought leaders, perception drivers, influencers, selectors, and decision-makers. Most importantly, they will be tomorrow’s consumers. Which products they choose to consume will largely depend on what brand image they’ve inculcated as they grow into adults. In an age when sustainability and climate protection measures by companies are instrumental in creating a persona of a "for-Earth" or "against-Earth" brand, it becomes imperative for businesses to focus not only on sustainability but the voices driving it: children.

Mahindra Group uses these powerful voices of tomorrow’s consumers in its latest marketing campaign: #TogetherWeRise. Through the spoken word of children of diverse cultural backgrounds and nationalities, the campaign asks the business world a range of questions. Is your business diverse and inclusive? Is it socially responsible? Is it earth-caring? Is it giving back to society and the planet?

The film in Mahindra’s #TogetherWeRise campaign has a child reciting a line or two, followed by another, as part of a bigger poem, a larger challenge to businesses. While one child insists on buying what a company is making if they’re also making the world a better place, another agrees to spend money if a business isn’t robbing the Earth, while another asks those in power to why not send a woman to Mars instead of yet another man, to ensure gender inclusion.

These are critical questions that brands must answer today because the world of business must no longer be driven by profitability alone but by responsibility too. Businesses must adopt sustainability and work towards the environment and climate protection, and different aspects of their operations must be in line with their sustainability goals. They must ensure their operations have a minimal carbon footprint and aren’t leading to climate change, which can disturb the already delicate balance of nature. Even if some alteration does take place, businesses must enforce countermeasures to make certain the balance is restored.

The businesses of the future will have to rejig their "purpose" to be relevant for the times we live in. They must be aware of the three mega-shifts occurring around the world: climate change, disruptions caused by technological advancements, and higher value accretion for businesses that are focused on ESG and technology. The three pillars enable "businesses for the future" to serve the "consumers of the future" with the larger goal of making the world a better place for all. The call to action, therefore, is #TogetherWeRise!