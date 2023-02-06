LG Redefines Viewing With World’s First Rollable OLED, Widest Range Of OLED TVs

*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio

In a world where most companies reinvent the wheel and introduce products with limited novelty, only a few brands stand out for innovations that are off the wall. Consumer electronics major LG has been one such brand that has consistently delivered ingenuity and originality with its products.

The company has a history of innovative firsts in the consumer technology space.

LG’s latest line-up of OLED TVs once again shows its ability to innovate out-of-the-box. The new line-up offers the world’s widest range of OLED TVs, which starts from 106 cm (42) and goes up to 246 cm (97). The expansive range gives customers greater choice in redefining their lifestyle, make a bold statement, and enjoy a customisable viewing experience. Also part of the line-up is the LG OLED Evo technology in G2 & C2 series.

HakHyun Kim, Director-Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India, said, “The unique offerings of our latest line-up demonstrate our perseverance to deliver differentiated user experience and a new way of thinking about our consumer’s home entertainment space while once again confirming LG’s leadership in the premium TV market”.

Let it roll

LG’s new line-up includes its Signature R OLED, which is the world’s first rollable OLED TV. The R OLED is pure imagination rolled into a work of art that ushers in a new era of innovation in the home entertainment and lifestyle space. Pushing the bounds of engineering, the TV’s ultra-thin screen almost unimaginably rolls into a stunning sound system.

Viewing is as singular as the experience of the R OLED. The self-lit pixel technology delivers remarkable clarity and picture quality, and everything from sports to movies to gaming becomes that much more immersive. The sound system is state-of-the-art. With the R OLED, LG has reformed what a TV is capable of, at the same time allowing you to reimagine luxury and space unlike ever before.

Widen your view

The range also includes the world’s largest 223 cm (88) 8K OLED TV. The LG Signature 8K OLED boasts the award-winning α9 Gen5 AI processor, which helps in producing stunning picture quality and audio upscaling based on deep learning. Features such as pixel dimming, 100 percent colour fidelity and colour volume, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos further enrich the viewing and sound experience.

LG’s C2 series offers multiple screen sizes to choose from. Perfect for a smaller space or those who enjoy gaming, the first-ever 106 cm (42) joins the C2 series’ broad range of 246 cm (97), 210 cm (83), 195 cm (77), 164 cm (65), 139 cm (55), 121 cm (48), and 106 cm (42) models.

LG G2 Series redefines the synergy of Technology & Lifestyle with its flush fit to the wall design. This pinnacle of bright beauty and sleek design ensures you enjoy the best of Cinema/Gaming & Sports! Available in sizes 245cm(97)/164cm(65)/139cm(55).

Technology that transforms

Transforming TV viewing are innovative technologies built into LG’s new line-up of OLEDs.

· LG OLED Evo: LG’s Evo technology in the award-winning G2 and C2 series takes the home entertainment experience to a new high. The α9 Gen5 AI processor and unique picture algorithms offer stunning clarity and detail, effortlessly bringing pictures to real life. The Brightness Booster Max technology also makes the G2 series 30 percent brighter and the C2 series 20 percent brighter than LG’s conventional OLEDs.

· α9 Gen 5 Intelligent Processor: The LG α9 Gen 5 Intelligent Processor uses a new tone-mapping algorithm to individually processes and enhance over 5,000 areas on the screen. This results in more vibrant images and clarity on bright and dark parts alike. The processor comes with the AI Sound Pro feature, which uses adaptive sound control to adjust frequency and range, delivering exceptional sound quality. Two-channel audio is up-mixed to a virtual 7.1.2 surround sound.

· webOS 22: The new OLEDs are powered by webOS 22, the newest version of LG’s Smart TV platform. The OS allows greater personalisation, including tailored viewing, preferred apps, and content access for multiple, customised user profiles. Room To Room Share enables users to mirror content via Wi-Fi from one TV to another, and the Always Ready feature converts the TV into a media display showcasing lifestyle and personal content when it is Off.

· Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos: The latest OLEDs are the first to adopt Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Detail. The novel technology seamlessly integrates Dolby Vision content, including Netflix, Disney+, Hotstar, etc. Add to it the Dolby Atmos spatial sound, and you have one true cinematic treat for your eyes.

· Optimised for gaming: The Game Optimizer menu on LG OLEDs allows users to quickly select/switch between features and presets. With the G-SYNC compatibility, users can integrate VRR with supporting gaming platforms. A sports mode has been added in the display presets. Furthermore, the new Dark Room Mode adjusts the brightness in low light to ensure that long gaming sessions in the dark are no longer tiring.

Great deals to bring your LG OLED TV home!

The LG OLED TV range starts from Rs 82,990 onwards (based on model type) with a host of exciting offers like 5 years assurance, up to 26 percent cashback (max Rs 26,000) on credit/debit card purchases, fixed EMI starting from Rs 2999 onwards, free soundbar worth Rs 14,990 (on purchase of select TVs), post purchase based on LG OLED Circle registration with benefits worth Rs 50,000 and many more!

Discover more on why LG OLED TVs are an ideal choice for immersive cinema, super responsive Game Playing , Binge Sports Watching and a fantastic Lifestyle add on!

Know More: https://www.lg.com/in/why-lgoled/overview

(*Offers may change without prior notice. Please contact your store manager for the current running offers before purchase. T&C apply)