Kyndryl Is Contributing In Many Ways To India’s Journey To A $5 Trillion Economy

How does Kyndryl empower progress while modernising and managing the world’s mission-critical systems and services?

Kyndryl builds, operates, and manages the technology infrastructure that businesses and governments around the world depend on every single day. We run the ‘heart and lungs’ of thousands of customers—designing, building, and modernising their technology systems so that they can stay competitive in an increasingly digital global economy.

In India, we are the trusted partner to our customers and the people that are working to build and extend next-generation digital infrastructure across the country. Our work here touches the lives of more than a billion people through our local customers, and we employ tens of thousands of skilled professionals supporting customers locally and worldwide.

We help businesses transform by bringing an ecosystem of industry leaders and emerging technologies to boost efficiency and productivity in a secure and effortless manner. We focus on creating sustainable solutions to empower human progress and are committed to support social and environmental initiatives where we can leverage our technology and workforce.