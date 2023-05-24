India’s Small Merchants Are The Proud Ambassadors Of Paytm’s Pioneering Mobile Payments Technology

*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio

From Rishikesh to Varanasi to Mumbai, India’s leading mobile payments and financial services company Paytm is transforming businesses with the convenience and security of mobile payments, serving as a catalyst for financial inclusion. The innovative Paytm-pioneered QR code has empowered millions of people across the length and breadth of India with its reach and adoption.

A man who sells idlis on his cycle in Varanasi recently caught the attention of social media. He has integrated Paytm QR into his business, accepting digital payments on the go.