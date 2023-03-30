India's Best Minds, Cracker Of A Biz Quiz: The Name’s Watanabe
Watanabe Quiz in its very first edition ranked among India's biggest prize money quizzes
If someone were to reimagine the future of trading and investing in India, where must they start?
With the young, smart brains of the top business schools in the country!
Because they’ll be the ones using their entrepreneurial minds to launch tomorrow’s start-ups, take existing business models to new heights, begin path-breaking fintech platforms, introduce novel financial products and services, and shape the strategies for tomorrow’s trading and investing.
Which begets some bigger questions: How to measure the mental sharpness of these young brains? How to tell whether or not they have the potential to turn around the future of financial business?
When it comes to assessment of potential talent and identifying future leadership, a quiz—as simple as it may sound—is one of the greatest tools. Not only do quizzes help gauge knowledge, skills, and general intelligence quotient, they also help measure lateral thinking abilities and natural leadership qualities. Only when the young minds are tested to the limit with the toughest of quizzes, do the smartest of future leaders surface.
And therein lies the story behind “India’s toughest business quiz”.
Watanabe Quiz
The Watanabe Quiz is amongst the toughest business quizzes for young minds of top business schools in the country. A team competition with two competitors per team, the quiz is primarily intra-collegiate and witnesses participation from students from the nation’s top business schools. However, it also has an open corporate edition where business executives and leaders can test their knowledge too.
This year, the first edition of the Watanabe Quiz saw 22 of the top teams from the best colleges in India taking part in the quiz finale in Mumbai on February 26, after making through earlier rounds in their respective colleges. Participating colleges included the likes of IIT Bombay, IIM Ahmedabad, Indian School of Business Hyderabad, SRCC Delhi, MDI Gurgaon, and many others. During the event, the teams were quizzed about topics ranging from Twitter’s changed policy over a security feature, to the official symbolism of J&K Bank’s logo, to why is the Wilshire 500 index considered the most comprehensive.
The college edition winners this year were FMS, Delhi (first place), IIM, Kashipur (second place), and SRCC, Delhi (third place). In the open edition, Ignorance Is Bliss, Matunga Mandram, and Barclays took first, second, and third positions, respectively.
Even in its first year, the Watanabe Quiz emerged as one of India’s biggest prize money quizzes in the college circuit. It offered Rs 1 lakh to the winners, Rs 75,000 to the runners-up, Rs 50,000 to the second runners-up, and Rs 5000 each to finalists of the top eight of the 22 teams participating, along with another Rs 2.5 lakh in prize money for the open quiz. It also offered the finalists other prizes, including annual subscription for options trading platform Sensibull, annual subscription to business/financial news platform BQ Prime’s newsletter, and a digital copy of Manual of Momentum, a guide to investing in Indian markets authored by Kora Reddy and Watanabe.
The Watanabe Quiz also featured eminent speakers from the world of entrepreneurship, business, and policy as part of its Knowledge Awareness Program. The theme of the panel discussion was “Women Entrepreneurship in India: A Road to Economic Empowerment”, on which valuable insights were offered by eminent speakers such as Lakshmi Iyer, CEO–Investment Advisory, Kotak Investment Advisors; Bhawna Bhatnagar, co-founder, WeFounderCircle; and other luminaries.
More than a trading and investing platform
Watanabe is the Japanese term for retail investors. The quiz is a singular platform to promote investing and financial growth among retail investors at an early age, especially women, with the mission of helping the trading community reimagine the future of Indian trading and investing.
The quiz is conceived and presented by Watanabe Media, which is India’s first and only live trading channel managed by women. Through a documentary series on YouTube featuring real-life female traders, the company trades live everyday on YouTube in the options and derivatives market and invest through ETF SIP. Potential investors also get an opportunity to learn about trading and investing through instructional and learning videos available on the platform.
On the one hand, the Watanabe Quiz exposes students to a range of career paths available to them in the business domain. On the other, it presents companies the opportunity to look beyond the regular recruiting processes and witness the competence of the most capable business students in the country—live! For brokerages, mutual fund houses, and asset management companies, the quiz thus serves as a recruiting ground for students and executives from the finance industry under one roof.
