India's Best Minds, Cracker Of A Biz Quiz: The Name’s Watanabe

*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio

If someone were to reimagine the future of trading and investing in India, where must they start?

With the young, smart brains of the top business schools in the country!

Because they’ll be the ones using their entrepreneurial minds to launch tomorrow’s start-ups, take existing business models to new heights, begin path-breaking fintech platforms, introduce novel financial products and services, and shape the strategies for tomorrow’s trading and investing.

Which begets some bigger questions: How to measure the mental sharpness of these young brains? How to tell whether or not they have the potential to turn around the future of financial business?

When it comes to assessment of potential talent and identifying future leadership, a quiz—as simple as it may sound—is one of the greatest tools. Not only do quizzes help gauge knowledge, skills, and general intelligence quotient, they also help measure lateral thinking abilities and natural leadership qualities. Only when the young minds are tested to the limit with the toughest of quizzes, do the smartest of future leaders surface.

And therein lies the story behind “India’s toughest business quiz”.