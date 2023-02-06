Indian Startup Founders Celebrate Paytm’s Success As Company Posts First Operating Profit

*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio

India’s leading digital payments and financial services company Paytm swung to an operating profit for the first time in the quarter ended December 2022, significantly ahead of its target of September 2023. The QR and mobile payments pioneer posted Ebitda before ESOP costs (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation, and employee stock option costs) of Rs 31 crore, showing an improvement of Rs 424 crore from a year ago.

Paytm said its revenue from operations rose 42 percent year-on-year to Rs 2062 crore in the October to December quarter, with growth driven by increase in merchant subscription revenues, growth in loan distribution, and momentum in commerce business.

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted, “Paytm, a business built from scratch with conviction on Digital India. From our first app release to becoming a verb in India to operating EBITDA profitability milestone - all in 10 years! Super Proud of Paytm team”.

The news of Paytm's profitability was met with celebration from the startup and investor community, with CRED founder Kunal Shah and Sequoia Capital India MD Rajan Anandan taking to social media to congratulate the company and its founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.