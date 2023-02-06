How Toshiba Has Built Sustainability Into Business DNA In India Operations

Responding to Climate Change

To achieve carbon neutrality throughout its entire value chain by FY2050, Toshiba Group set a milestone to reduce GHG emissions by 70 percent by FY2030 against the FY2019 level. Specific measures include investments in energy-saving equipment in the group’s business activities, the introduction of renewable energy equipment and expanded procurement of energy from renewable sources, and a focus of creating products and services that contribute to lower emissions of greenhouse gases (GHG).

Also see: Toshiba technologies responding to climate change & fostering sustainable development

Improving Cyber Resilience

Cyberattacks are on the rise globally. With the proliferation of physical devices connected to networks, cyber threats have now expanded to include industrial control systems and products, which traditionally operated in safe, enclosed environments. This vulnerability to cyberattacks can result in economic losses, equipment damage and intangible costs, such as the loss of intellectual property, trust, and reputation.

Toshiba Group is harnessing its digital know-how as an IoT solution provider, and its solid experience in energy and infrastructure business for over 140 years to deliver cybersecurity solutions. The group applies an intelligence-centric approach to its solutions to mitigate cyber-attacks and strengthening cyber resilience. Key solutions include CYTHEMIS, CyberX, Waterfall Unidirectional Security Gateway for protecting control systems in power plant and industrial infrastructure, and a cyber-security incident training for SCADA*2 operators of electric power companies using Toshiba’s original power grid operation training simulator.

Enhancing Research and Development to Create Innovation

Organisations need to raise their sustainability ambitions and act decisively to develop and deploy disruptive technologies. Toshiba Group has long been committed to advancing the quest for carbon neutrality, infrastructure resilience, and solving global social issues. To achieve this, Toshiba deploys a global innovation network with R&D centres in Japan, Europe, China, the U.S. and India.

Toshiba Software India Pvt. Ltd. (TSIP), a wholly owned subsidiary of Toshiba Group, has excellent software development capabilities, and plays the important role of providing software engineering crucial to the realisation of Toshiba Group’s Cyber Physical Systems (CPS) technologies.

Ramdas Baliga, who was recently elevated to Managing Director, aims to establish TSIP as empowering digital agility across and beyond Toshiba, thereby becoming a Digitally Agile Centre of Excellence (CoE). TSIP development centres at Bengaluru and Pune have been applying digital technologies across physical systems, where Toshiba is already a world leader. TSIP’s software development expertise supports a wide range of Toshiba products including energy and infrastructure systems, smart card systems, battery management systems, solid-state memories & hard-disk storage, System-on-Chip (SoC), automotive, Multi-Function Peripheral (MFP), Point-of-Sale (PoS), barcode systems and medical systems. TSIP is also building a robust dedicated and dynamic research team, which works closely with other research facilities of the Toshiba Group on cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, data analytics, machine learning computer vision, IoT, cloud solutions etc.

Securing, Retaining and Developing Human Resources

In order to contribute to sustainable development, it is essential to energise human resources who are diverse in personal qualities, skills, and experiences, and who perform to their full potential. Grounded in the group’s basic commitment of ‘Committed to People, Committed to the Future,’ Toshiba Group companies in India have undertaken various initiatives aimed at creating an environment where employees can work towards their self-development, and enhance their skillsets. Toshiba has also contributed to India’s goals of ‘Skill India’ with an aim to achieve medium- and long-term economic growth.

Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM): Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd. (TTDI) has been certified by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) as a Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM). The TTDI JIM imparts industrial training for developing Japanese standard shop floor leaders and engineers, focusing on areas such as kaizen and the 5S (sort, set in order, shine, standardise and sustain).