How Paytm’s Merchant Payments Leadership Is Driving Strong Business Growth

*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio

With digital payments becoming the new normal, Paytm’s pioneering solutions in the country are driving robust growth momentum. Paytm’s innovative and iconic products, which are widely accepted and trusted by crores of merchants in the country, are one of the reasons behind its strong growth trajectory.

This is reflected in the surging revenue growth of the fintech giant while crossing a crucial milestone every quarter. Paytm achieved operational profitability for the first time in the third quarter of financial year 2022–23, and the company further strengthened it in Q4FY23.

In the January–March quarter, Paytm’s revenue grew 51% year-on-year to Rs 2,334 crore, driven by high merchant subscription revenues and the growing scale of its loan distribution business. In the last fiscal, the company’s revenue from operations jumped 61% YoY to Rs 7,990 crore.