How Logistics Best Practices Can Enhance Market Share

The pandemic created immense pressure on manufacturing to reinvent and with post-pandemic global recessionary trends a reality today, the challenge is unrelenting. While innovation, branding and quality is necessary for businesses to stay in the game, the most critical aspect today is the reinvention of the supply chain.

Among the many lessons that businesses must learn from the pandemic is that teething supply chain problems must be addressed before they become too large to manage. Business leaders cannot afford to forget the supply shock, closely followed by a rude shock in demand when the pandemic struck, and the global economy came to a grinding halt. The pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in the production process and supply chain strategies of manufacturers around the world.

With Climate Change, there are localised vulnerabilities too, and at an increasingly frequent rate. To top it all, there are trade-related fissures and economic vulnerability is pretty high.



Manufacturers are under greater competitive pressures to increase their domestic production, source locally and eliminate dependence on sources that are perceived to be risky. Apart from this there is a rethink over use of lean manufacturing strategies that involve minimising the amount of inventory held in supply chains. Resilience is the buzzword in the post-pandemic era and businesses need to reinvent their supply chains for greater resiliency and business agility.

Safexpress, in association with the Intimate Apparels Association of India (IAAI) convened a series of high-powered round table discussions on the best practices in supply chain management—from procuring to warehousing to distribution and customer satisfaction, in the post-pandemic economy.

These round tables discussed:

· Logistics best-practices in apparel, innerwear and lifestyle sectors.

· Direct-to-market or sell-through-distributors—way forward.

· The need for a resilient production processes and supply chain optimisation to stay competitive.

· Ways to enhance market share—Lean supply chains.

Anil Syal, president, Safexpress and Yusuf Dohadwala, CEO, IAAI moderated the discussion with leaders from India's largest manufacturers in the sector participating. They included Rakesh Grover, managing director, Groversons Apparel; Ashwani Kumar Gupta, director, Nagina Lingerie, Amit Singh, managing director, AP Enterprises; Rajan Gulati, managing director, Kalyani Innerwear; Mithun Gupta, director, Bodycare International; Atul Jain, managing director, KCJ Marketing, and Puneet Mittal, managing director, Fair Deal Lingerie.