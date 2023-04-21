Goldman Sachs Says Paytm’s Offline Payments Leadership Could Drive Device Rental Revenue; Stock May Rally 78%

*This is in partnership with BQ Prime BrandStudio



Paytm, India’s mobile payments and QR code pioneer, is expected to report robust January–March 2023 earnings, with revenue growth of 49% year on year, and the second consecutive quarter of positive margins, Goldman Sachs said in a recent report. The foreign brokerage has maintained its “buy” rating and 12-month target price at Rs 1150 apiece, implying a potential rally of 78% from current market price.

“We see the improving profitability as a meaningful catalyst for the stock, and expect Paytm to be net income profitable in FY25E,” analysts at Goldman Sachs noted. It added that including income on Paytm’s Rs 80 billion of current cash balance, it expects the quarter ended March 2023 to also be free cash flow (FCF) profitable (after accounting for device capex). “We have further raised our FY23E–25E adjusted Ebitda estimates up to 8% for Paytm,” it said.

The brokerage believes Paytm’s margin print in the fourth quarter of the fiscal will help further increase the street’s confidence around the increasing traction of Paytm’s business model and the company’s ability to be profitable on a sustained basis. It estimates Rs 1.7 billion to be Paytm’s share of UPI incentives for FY23E to be recognised in the company’s revenues for the quarter ended March 2023, or 7% of Paytm’s total revenues.

The brokerage firm also noted that Paytm’s payment device deployment saw a strong quarter, with 1 million devices added in the quarter ended March 2023; cumulative base is now at 6.8 million, implying 21% of the company’s merchant base. “We estimate device rental to make up 14% of Paytm’s payments revenues in 4QFY23E, vs. 11% in 4QFY22,” it added.

Paytm’s business model, of acquiring customers through payments, and monetising them through lending, commerce and cloud, has continued to show strong traction, with revenue growing 60% year on year in FY23E and adjusted Ebitda margin improving from -31% in FY22 to -2% in FY23E, the brokerage firm said. “With our expectation of share of financial services in Paytm’s revenues further rising to 30% in FY25E, we forecast the Ebitda margin to improve to 13% in FY25E,” it added.

Goldman Sachs forecasts 4QFY23E revenue growth for Paytm at 49% year on year, with 32% year-on-year growth in payments, and 207% year-on-year growth in financial services. It expects Paytm’s cloud business to grow 5% quarter on quarter (14% year on year), driven by growth in its digital advertisement segment. Commerce and cloud make up 18% of Paytm’s revenues in the quarter ended March 2023, versus 21% a year before. We forecast adjusted Ebitda of Rs 2.3 billion in the fourth quarter, translating into 10% margin, with Rs 1.7 billion of UPI incentives entirely flowing through to Ebitda.